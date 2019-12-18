Football: Serie A draws flak over 'racist' monkey paintings

MILAN • The Italian Serie A has received widespread condemnation for its artwork for an anti-racism campaign, which comprises three paintings of monkeys to represent three different races - Caucasian, Asian and Black.

The three works were created by Simone Fugazzotto and will be on permanent display at the league's headquarters in Milan.

Announcing the new project on Monday night, Serie A chief executive Luigi de Siervo said: "Football is an extraordinary tool for conveying positive messages, fair play and tolerance. Simone's paintings fully reflect these values."

The league also defended the artwork, claiming that "true art is provocation", while Fugazzotto said the monkeys were meant to be "a metaphor for human beings... as we are all monkeys originally".

But, the initiative has not gone down well, with anti-discrimination organisation Fare tweeting in response: "Once again, Italian football leaves the world speechless.

"In a country in which authorities fail to deal with racism, Serie A has launched a campaign that looks like a sick joke."

Italian football has been blighted by monkey chants and other incidents of racial abuse this season, with Mario Balotelli and Romelu Lukaku among several high-profile black players targeted.

Blasting the latest ham-handed attempt to deal with the persistent issues, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore tweeted: "Fantastic to see Serie A anti-racism campaign posters (yes, it's really real).

"Maybe get the mascots to black up as a finishing touch."

The paintings are the latest questionable response in Italy to calls to clamp down on racial abuse.

Cagliari were not penalised for the Lukaku incident, while officials at Verona initially refused to acknowledge anything had happened to anger Brescia's Balotelli.

Two weeks ago, Italian daily Corriere dello Sport was criticised for using the headline "Black Friday" alongside images of Inter Milan's Lukaku and Roma's Chris Smalling.

But de Siervo has insisted Serie A is treating the incidents seriously.

He said officials were developing facial recognition technology to identify perpetrators, and advanced listening devices may also be used to identify offending fans.

ASSOCIATED PRESS, THE GUARDIAN