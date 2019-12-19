Serie A chief sorry for monkey business

ROME • The head of Serie A apologised on Tuesday for using artwork featuring monkeys in an anti-racism campaign.

Italian football's top flight had initially said the work aimed to defend the values of "integration, multiculturalism and fraternity", but was forced to backpedal after widespread criticism and ridicule.

Serie A's managing director Luigi de Siervo said he was sorry to everyone offended by the artist Simone Fugazzotto's work, which showed three monkeys in close-up, but with different colours over the basic brown.

"Although the artist had explained that the meaning was specifically a message against racism, many have found the work questionable," de Siervo said.

"What is not in question is Serie A's strong and unwavering condemnation of all forms of discrimination and racism, phenomena we are committed to eradicating from our championship."

He added the league was working on another anti-racism campaign to be unveiled by the end of February.

Italian clubs Roma and AC Milan have both criticised the artwork while anti-racism campaign group Fare described it as a "sick joke".

Ahead of this controversial campaign, presented on Monday at the league's Milan headquarters, Fugazzotto explained he almost always paints monkeys - in a variety of artistic styles, usually wearing human clothes and representing different cultures and historical periods.

"I only paint monkeys as a metaphor for human beings," he said in media interviews.

WHAT WERE THEY THINKING? Serie A... understands there is an issue with racism in Italian football but to ask an artist to produce three monkeys when in the stadiums you always hear monkey chants obviously was quite a bad idea. MARCO ANTONSICH, senior lecturer in human geography at Loughborough University.

"We turn the concept back on the racists, as we are all monkeys originally. So, I painted a Western monkey, an Asian monkey and a black monkey."

Italian stadiums are the scene of recurrent racist incidents, including monkey chants aimed at black players including Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and Mario Balotelli of Brescia.

According to Marco Antonsich, a senior lecturer in human geography at Loughborough University, the use of the monkey artwork has shown that Italy remains in denial about the problem of racism.

"Italians struggle to understand what is racism, what is bad if I make a joke about a person who is black?" he told Reuters.

"Race is the target of jokes, it's not taken seriously. Italians still struggle to understand why it's not allowed to make jokes about the colour of some of their people."

Antonsich added that Italian politics exacerbated the problem.

"It has a lot to do with the culture; if you remember (Silvio) Berlusconi the former Italian prime minister used to call (former US President Barack) Obama a tanned man so there is a sense of not really addressing the problem," he explained.

"I think there is a big issue in Italian society in dealing with diversity. The main reason is because race in Italy was obliterated after fascism, it became a taboo and Italians did not have the critical tools to interrogate race and even today the idea of being Italian is associated with whiteness."

Following the furore on Monday, AC Milan expressed their disagreement with the artwork on Twitter.

"Art can be powerful, but we strongly disagree with the use of monkeys as images in the fight against racism," the club said.

Antonsich agreed, saying: "Serie A clearly understands there is an issue with racism in Italian football but to ask an artist to produce three monkeys when in the stadiums you always hear monkey chants obviously was quite a bad idea.

"The intention of the artist was to flip the script, but it was a bad way of combating racism."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS