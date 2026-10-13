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Serie A bottom club Venezia sack coach Stroppa

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Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Venezia - San Siro, Milan, Italy - August 28, 2026 Venezia coach Giovanni Stroppa reacts REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Venezia - San Siro, Milan, Italy - August 28, 2026 Venezia coach Giovanni Stroppa reacts REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Oct 13 - Venezia have sacked head coach Giovanni Stroppa, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, with the side rooted to the bottom of the standings on zero points after six straight defeats.

Stroppa, a former AC Milan midfielder and Italy international, took charge of Venezia in June last year and helped them earn promotion back to Italy's top flight after a one-season absence with a first-placed finish in Serie B.

"The club would like to thank Giovanni Stroppa and his staff for their work, professionalism, dedication and commitment throughout their time with the arancioneroverde," Venezia said in a statement.

Paolo Zanetti and Davide Nicola are among the candidates being considered as replacements for Stroppa, Italian media reports said.

Venezia host eighth-placed Napoli on Saturday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.