Serie A at the edge of a financial abyss: Marotta

ROME • Italy's Serie A is at risk of insolvency and needs more financial support from the government during the pandemic as well as stadiums at higher capacity, according to Inter Milan chief executive officer Giuseppe Marotta.

In an interview with Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, he said the country's political institutions could no longer ignore the financial plight of Italian football.

"It is a system at the edge of the abyss, which without a doubt had already issues before Covid but which has received virtually no support in these two years in the pandemic," he said.

Serie A clubs had agreed earlier this month to cut stadium capacity to 5,000 for two rounds of matches to help curb Covid-19 cases, but Marotta urged all stakeholders to allow more spectators now.

Italy has kept stadiums at a limited capacity of up to 50 per cent since it started lifting restrictions.

Serie A CEO Luigi de Siervo told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "In February, we will surely return to 50 per cent, but with the support of undersecretary (for sport Valentina) Vezzali, we hope to reach 75 per cent and 100 per cent soon.

"Otherwise, we will suffer economic and sporting damage."

Marotta concurred, saying: "Outdoor facilities are without a doubt safe with FFP2 masks, super green pass and capacity reduced to 50 per cent. Cutting tickets to 5,000 spectators has been further proof of taking things seriously and another sacrifice for us.

"If France is getting ready to welcome 100 per cent supporters, like it is already happening in England, does it make sense for us to stick to a lower number (of spectators)?"

He added that the football industry does not get as much financial aid as other industries because it is not taken seriously.

"Football is still considered the world of 'rich and stupid' presidents who waste money away for fun. Our world struggles to be recognised for what it is but how can you ignore the fact that professional football is an industry like any other?"

Marotta is a member of the Italian Football Federation board representing Serie A, but a spokesman for the body said they do not usually comment on statements made by board members.

REUTERS