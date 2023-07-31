Red Bull’s Sergio Perez plans to stay on the Formula One podium for rest of the year

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium – Sergio Perez said he planned to stay on the Formula One podium for the rest of the year after finishing runner-up to dominant Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.
The second place was the Mexican’s best result since Miami in May, when he was also second, and ended a poor run of results.
Perez is second overall in the championship but now a massive 125 points behind Verstappen – who has won the last eight – after 12 of 22 races.
“I really look forward to not leaving the podium any more from now until the end of the year. It’s been a bit of a rough patch, but I think we overcome and today we managed to score great points for the team,” he said.
The podium was Perez’s seventh of a campaign that has also brought him two wins.
While it came as a relief, there was no escaping also the fact that he had started on the front row, taking the lead on the opening lap, while Verstappen lined up sixth on the grid but still won by 22.3 seconds.
The next race is Verstappen’s home Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, which the double world champion has won for the last two years in front of his adoring fans.
“I really need the summer break. It’s been really intense the last few races, so I look forward to it and come back very strong for Zandvoort,” said Perez.
“It gives us a bit of time to go deep on our analysis, see what we can improve for the next 10 races and basically keep the momentum going for the end of the season.”
Perez also explained a cryptic comment to team boss Christian Horner after qualifying, when the Mexican said over the radio “You’ll talk to me now” without explaining the significance.
“It was a joke,” he said.
“He came before qualifying and said ‘If you’re not in the top three, I will not talk to you the rest of the weekend’. So he was talking to me the rest of the weekend.”
Similarly, Verstappen said his radio exchanges with his long-time race engineer Gianpiero “GP” Lambiase were only half serious.
“Sparky” radio exchanges between Verstappen and Lambiase entertained a global audience during the Belgian GP but also raised questions about the rapport between the two.
Verstappen said all was fine and the pair had a very good relationship. “Probably 50-50,” he said when asked how serious the comments had been.
After a sweary radio outburst during Friday qualifying, which Verstappen apologised for and which Red Bull motor sport head Helmut Marko compared to a tiff between “an old married couple”, the pair locked horns again on Sunday.
Lambiase told the driver to trust and follow his instructions.
When the engineer then informed the Dutchman about expected rain and asked if he wanted to pit or stay out, the Dutch driver replied pointedly: “I can’t see the weather radar.”
“You used a lot of tyre on the out-lap Max, not sure that was sensible,” the engineer observed in another comment. He also asked Verstappen to “use your head a bit more”.
Said team boss Christian Horner: “GP and Max have been together since the first race that Max stepped into the car. Max is a demanding customer and you’ve got to be a strong character to deal with that.
“GP’s our Jason Statham equivalent I guess, or certainly look-alike,” he joked, comparing his engineer to the tough-guy actor.
“He deals with him firmly but fairly and there’s a great respect between the two of them. And that comes out of a mutual trust that you must have... the only problem is that conversation between the two of them, there’s 200 million people listening.” REUTERS