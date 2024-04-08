Serge Gnabry relishing Bayern Munich’s ‘do-or-die game’ against former club Arsenal

MUNICH – With Bayern Munich facing their first trophy-less season since 2011-12, attacker Serge Gnabry called their Champions League quarter-final, first-leg clash against Arsenal on April 9 “a do-or-die game”.

After 11 straight Bundesliga titles, Bayern are a whopping 16 points adrift of leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who can clinch their maiden German top-flight crown by winning just one of their last six league matches.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were dumped out of the German Cup by third-tier Saarbrucken in the second round and failed to even win the DFL-Supercup, succumbing 3-0 to RB Leipzig in the season’s curtain-raiser.

Amid that backdrop, former Arsenal winger Gnabry told the club’s website: “It’s a do-or-die game – that’s where we’re usually particularly strong. Reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League would give us a huge boost. It’s our big goal.

“Arsenal have had what it takes to play at the top again for a long time. The team has a certain flair and exudes strength. The odds are probably 50-50.

“Arsenal have been on a very good run since Christmas. In any case, you can’t really say anything bad about a team that’s competing for the Premier League title.

“They’re strong, good finishers and are keen on having possession. They’re formidable in their own stadium with their fans behind them. It will be a difficult task.”

With Bayern in disarray having lost their last two matches, including blowing a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Heidenheim on April 6, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl had to publicly declare that Tuchel would be in the dugout for the clash against Arsenal.

But two-time Champions League winner Thomas Muller said Bayern could harness the frustration and unleash it on the Gunners.

Muller pointed to his experience in football and said critics should hold off until there was nothing left to play for.

“This result has me in fighting mode ahead of Tuesday. Self-pity doesn’t help us at all,” the 34-year-old said. “The resentment inside me is smiling again.”

The German side have a good record against the English Premier League leaders, having won seven of their 12 meetings, the last three by 5-1.

They also have a player who is a regular scorer against Arsenal. During his time with boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane scored 14 goals in 19 matches against the Gunners. No player has scored more goals in the North London derby.

Despite Bayern’s struggles, the 30-year-old has had a strong debut season in Germany, scoring 38 times in 37 matches.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard said: “He’s a good player, of course, and I have played against him a few times. We know the quality he has in the box and he is also good in the link up. We are facing a good team on Tuesday. We should respect him, but I don’t think we should fear anyone and we should focus on ourselves and the quality we have in our team.

“They have had some strange results in the league but if you look at the team, you can see the quality they have, and we know that, we know they are a really strong side. Really good individual players as well. It will be a tough battle.”