Serbia hit with stadium closure and fines over supporter misconduct

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Oct 9 - Serbia will play their next home game behind closed doors and their FA has been fined 50,000 euros ($56,000) after fans engaged in racist and discriminatory behaviour in Nations League matches against Greece and Netherlands, UEFA said on Friday.

• The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) also fined the Serbian FA 22,500 euros for "transmitting messages not fit for a sports event", 2,000 euros for lighting pyrotechnics and 15,000 euros for a pitch invasion during the two matches, both of which Serbia lost 2-1 last month.

• In a separate case relating to Serbia's 2-1 defeat away to the Netherlands on October 4, UEFA fined the country's FA 20,000 euros and imposed a one-match ban on selling tickets to supporters for an away match, suspended for two years, for racist and discriminatory behaviour.

• Serbia were fined a further 20,000 euros for transmitting a message not fit for a sports event during that match.

• Kosovo were fined 15,000 euros for displaying a message not fit for a sports event and another 20,000 euros for racist and discriminatory behaviour by fans during a 3-1 Nations League loss to Austria last month. UEFA also imposed a one-match ban on away ticket sales, suspended for two years.

• Croatia were fined 20,000 euros and handed a one-match ban on away ticket sales, suspended for two years, following racist and discriminatory behaviour by supporters during a 4-1 thrashing by world champions Spain last month.($1 = 0.8936 euros) REUTERS