Senior Spanish soccer officials to go in wake of Soccer World Cup kiss row-source

Between six and nine senior officials of Spain's football federation (RFEF) will be invited to leave their jobs or will be sacked as part of a deal to end a threatened player boycott of the national team, a federation source told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear when the personnel changes would take effect. Reuters has been unable reach the representatives of those on the list for comment.

Pablo Garcia, a spokesman for the RFEF, did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The move comes after mutinous players said in a statement last week that they would refuse to play for the national team while people who "incited, hid or applauded attitudes that go against women's' dignity" remained part of the federation.

Spanish soccer has been in turmoil since Luis Rubiales, then the RFEF chief, kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the World Cup presentation ceremony. He resigned on Sept. 10. REUTERS