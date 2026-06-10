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Senegal’s football federation explains viral airport security footage ahead of World Cup

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Footage of the Senegal team receiving thorough checks on the tarmac went viral.

Videos circulated online showed Senegal players being screened by airport security before travelling from Raleigh to San Antonio.

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Senegal’s football federation (FSF) moved on June 9 to explain social media footage showing their World Cup squad undergoing security checks on an airport tarmac, after the images prompted accusations of discriminatory treatment.

Videos circulated online showed Senegal players being screened by airport security before travelling from Raleigh, North Carolina, to San Antonio, Texas, for a warmup friendly against Saudi Arabia ahead of the tournament.

In response to outrage over the players’ treatment, the FSF stressed that all checks were carried out in compliance with “applicable airport security regulations” and were part of an arrangement to expedite travel.

“As part of the logistical arrangements for the trip, the bus transporting the national team left the hotel in Raleigh to go directly to the airport tarmac,” the federation said in a statement.

“This procedure allowed the players and staff members to complete all security and police checks directly at the foot of the aircraft, without having to pass through the usual airport terminal areas and boarding lounges.

“This arrangement was primarily intended to optimise the delegation’s travel time and to facilitate boarding onto the private flight bound for San Antonio.”

A 10-man Senegal were held to a goalless draw by Saudi Arabia in the friendly on June 9.

Senegal open their World Cup campaign against France on June 16 in New Jersey. They also take on Norway at the same venue on June 22 and Iraq in Toronto on June 26 in Group I matches. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.