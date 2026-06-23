Senegal skipper Kalidou Koulibaly owns up to mistakes against Norway

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EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, June 23 - Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly owned up to key mistakes in his side’s World Cup group-stage loss to Norway on Monday that left the African side in danger of early elimination.

Koulibaly’s slips allowed Norway to win 3-2 and book their place in the next round along with France, while Senegal, who before the tournament had been touted as strong outsiders, have yet to pick up any points and must win their match against Iraq in Toronto on Friday if they are to have any chance of being one of the best third-placed finishers.

"At the top level, football comes down to the details. The team that makes the fewest mistakes wins. Today, I made a lot of mistakes and that’s a real shame,” Koulibaly told reporters after the game.

“The standard at the World Cup is very high and so there is no room for error. We made too many mistakes to stand any chance of winning the match.”

Koulibaly misjudged a clearance and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was unable to keep out substitute Marcus Pedersen's rasping shot to give Norway the lead close to halftime.

The 35-year-old defender, whose place had been questioned after the defeat to France in their opening game in Group I, was also culpable for Erling Haaland’s two goals in the second half.

Despite a litany of defensive errors, Senegal sometimes looked dangerous on the counter-attack, with Ismaila Sarr getting two goals back, including one in stoppage time.

“Chasing the game is very difficult. Mentally, the team reacted well though. Despite the setbacks, there was a surge of energy and the players did everything they could to try and secure a draw but we didn't manage it. You have to believe until the very end,” added Koulibaly, who was taken off in the 72nd minute.

"Now we have to believe right to the end. We’re going to play a big match against Iraq and try to win," the skipper said. REUTERS