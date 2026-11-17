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Nov 17 - Senegal became the first team to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations without kicking a ball on Tuesday, joining co-hosts Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in the 24-team field at the tournament starting in June.

Mozambique’s 1-0 win over Ethiopia in Group J meant Senegal cannot finish outside the top two with 10 points from four games, booking their place at the continental finals with two qualification rounds to spare.

Senegal won a contentious 2025 Cup of Nations final against hosts Morocco 1-0 but were stripped of the title by a Confederation of African Football appeals committee after their players were alleged to have left the field of play in protest at decisions by the referee.

The matter has been heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with a verdict due to be released in the coming weeks. REUTERS