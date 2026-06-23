Senegal in trouble but World Cup dream not dead: Coach

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EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey – Senegal are in a precarious position after two World Cup defeats, but coach Pape Bouna Thiaw said his side’s hopes of progress at the tournament are not dead.

Senegal were expected to be strong contenders at the World Cup in North America but lost their opening Group I fixture 3-1 to France and went down 3-2 to Norway on June 22 .

“I think that it was a difficult game for us against a very strong Norwegian side that put us into very difficult situations as they were very efficient,” said Thiaw.

“We conceded goals at probably the worst time that we could have, just before half-time and then just after we came out for the second half.

“But we need to congratulate Norway, and I’m encouraging my players not to be despondent because it wasn’t easy. We were looking for a positive result and looking to go away with three points, but this just didn’t happen for us this evening.”

France, who beat Iraq 3-0 earlier in Philadelphia, and Norway are both on six points and through to the next round.

The best Senegal can do is take one of the eight slots for the best third-placed finishers, but need to beat Iraq in their last group game in Toronto on June 26 to stand any chance.

“We’ve got one match to go, and we need to focus on this last game, and try it and get three points and then cross our fingers,” Thiaw said.

“I think it’s a little bit too early to say that we failed. We’re not dead. We’re not in a good position, and it is true that it’s the first time that Senegal has started a World Cup campaign with two defeats.

“But we’ve still got a chance to qualify, and we’re going to focus on the last game. We want to try and get those three points and hope that we can go through.

“Once you’re in the next round, then it’s another tournament that starts,” he added. REUTERS