Senegal forward Mbaye joins Aston Villa from PSG

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PARIS, Sept 1 - Ibrahim Mbaye has joined Premier League Aston Villa from Paris St Germain on a permanent transfer, both clubs said on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Senegal forward leaves PSG after eight seasons at the club, having joined their academy at the age of 10.

Mbaye became PSG’s youngest player to start a Ligue 1 match when he faced Le Havre in 2024 aged 16 years, 6 months and 23 days.

He made his Ligue 1 debut in 2024 and won eight trophies, including two Champions League titles and two Ligue 1 crowns.

He switched international allegiance from France to Senegal in 2025, having represented France at youth level.

Mbaye has 15 caps and four goals for Senegal. He scored against France at this year's World Cup. REUTERS