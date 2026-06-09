Senegal checked on airport tarmac, Uzbeks greeted at stadium by sniffer dogs as World Cup nears

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Clips being circulated on social media show the Uzbekistan and Senegal teams being subjected to heavy security in the US.

Video of players and officials from the Senegal and Uzbekistan national football teams subjected to heavy security in the United States as they prepare to take part in the June 11-July 19 World Cup have gone viral, drawing criticism from some netizens.

The clips, circulated on social media, show the Uzbekistan team arriving at a stadium and the Senegal team at an airport.

The first clip, originally posted by ESPN Centroamerica – the Central American account of the international sports broadcaster – has garnered 2.5 million views about 16 hours after it was posted on June 9. The second, which appears to be amateur footage, has racked up 1.7 million views in about 24 hours after it was posted on June 8.

Ahead of a closed-door friendly against the Netherlands at the Icahn Stadium in New York on June 8, Uzbekistan players and officials were filmed lining up for security checks as they alighted from the team bus.

In the footage, t wo men in a shirt or cap with the word “security” can be seen instructing the Uzbek contingent to hand over their bags and empty their pockets before conducting full-body checks with a metal detector.

Another man can be seen guiding a dog to inspect the team’s bags.

Some members of the Uzbek contingent can be seen with bemused looks.

At football matches, teams typically alight from their team buses as close to the stadium entrance as possible before heading straight for the dressing rooms. No footage was available of the Netherlands team.

Meanwhile on June 9, a clip emerged of the Senegal being subjected to a thorough search on an airport tarmac upon their arrival in the US on June 7. The African team are based at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

In a video on X, a member of the team – identified by netizens as midfielder Pathe Ciss, who plays his club football in Spain with Rayo Vallecano – was seen having the soles of his feet scanned by a handheld metal detector.

Some netizens on social media have criticised the strict checks, calling them disrespectful and embarrassing.

X user @tysonphotoo said: “You’re hosting a World Cup and this is how you welcome a national team on arrival. The optics alone should embarrass US customs. These are official delegates, not random travellers.”

Another user @obehieguakhide questioned: “Did they have to do this under the sun? I mean, everyone could have been ushered into the building where this could have been done in a more conducive and respectable manner.”

Analiz Odasi said on X: “Searching a national team delegation right on the tarmac like they are suspects is a massive diplomatic failure.”

Others defended the actions of the authorities, with some pointing out that Belgium appeared to face similar checks when they were in the US for friendlies against USA and Mexico in March.

X user Matthew Thompson said: “Everybody gets searched like this when they arrive in an airport. Footballers don’t get special treatment.”

Security issues at the World Cup have been making headlines recently, especially after a Somali referee was denied entry into the US.