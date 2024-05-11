Seiwald's own goal helps Bremen snatch 1-1 draw at Leipzig

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - May 11, 2024 Werder Bremen's Marco Friedl and Anthony Jung celebrate after their first goal, own goal scored by RB Leipzig's Nicolas Seiwald REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - May 11, 2024 Werder Bremen's Mitchell Weiser misses a chance to score before the end of match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - May 11, 2024 Werder Bremen's Romano Schmid in action with RB Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - May 11, 2024 RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann in action with Werder Bremen's Nick Woltemade REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Updated
May 11, 2024, 11:46 PM
Published
May 11, 2024, 11:46 PM

LEIPZIG - RB Leipzig played out a 1-1 home draw with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday after Benjamin Sesko cancelled out Nicolas Seiwald's own goal to extend their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Leipzig are fourth on 64 points and had already secured their Champions League berth for next season with Germany earning an extra spot after their clubs performed well in European competitions.

Leipzig midfielder Seiwald put Bremen in front in the 35th minute, heading home into his own net, before substitute Sesko levelled for Leipzig after the hour mark, netting with first touch from a Mohamed Simakan headed pass.

Bremen sit 11th on 39 points. REUTERS

