Seiwald's own goal helps Bremen snatch 1-1 draw at Leipzig

LEIPZIG - RB Leipzig played out a 1-1 home draw with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday after Benjamin Sesko cancelled out Nicolas Seiwald's own goal to extend their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Leipzig are fourth on 64 points and had already secured their Champions League berth for next season with Germany earning an extra spot after their clubs performed well in European competitions.

Leipzig midfielder Seiwald put Bremen in front in the 35th minute, heading home into his own net, before substitute Sesko levelled for Leipzig after the hour mark, netting with first touch from a Mohamed Simakan headed pass.

Bremen sit 11th on 39 points. REUTERS