LOS ANGELES • Wales forward Gareth Bale has confirmed his move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles FC (LAFC) following his departure from La Liga champions Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old, who signed for Spanish giants Real from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a then-record transfer fee of €100 million (S$146.3 million), is set to join as a free agent with his contract due to end this summer.

"See you soon, Los Angeles," Bale wrote in a post on Twitter late last Saturday, following reports of the move earlier in the day.

The post, retweeted on LAFC's official Twitter account, was accompanied by a video of him wearing an LAFC jersey and cap.

ESPN reported that Bale - who was also linked with Cardiff, Tottenham and Newcastle - will fly to Los Angeles at the end of this week to sign a deal which runs to the end of this season, with an option for an additional year.

Bale enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with Real, winning three La Liga titles, five Champions League crowns, three Club World Cups and the Spanish Cup, although his time at the club was marred by injuries.

The Wales captain will likely be best remembered for scoring twice, including a stunning overhead kick, in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool and also netting a superb winner against Barcelona in the 2014 Spanish Cup final.

But he was also often targeted by the Spanish media, who labelled him a "parasite" after he missed Real's 4-0 home loss to Barcelona in March immediately before appearing for Wales, and he was jeered by some fans during a league game in April.

He has scored 139 league goals in his club career, with 39 goals in 106 internationals for Wales.

He led his country to a first World Cup Finals since 1958 after they beat Ukraine 1-0 in their play-off in Cardiff earlier this month.

Bale will join Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini, who signed for LAFC this month after his departure from Serie A side Juventus.

The secondary transfer window in the United States opens on July 7.

A report on the official MLS website says Bale and Chiellini could make their debuts against local rivals LA Galaxy the following day.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS