Search is on for team for minifootball World Cup

Singapore are finally going to a football World Cup - the minifootball World Cup, to be precise.

The Association of Minifootball Singapore is calling on weekend warriors to attend trials to form a team to represent the country in Perth, Australia, from Oct 1-10.

The six-a-side outdoors game is played in 144 countries and has 25-minute halves.

A selection tournament will be held next weekend at the Rainforest Sports Hub, with a shortlist of 24 to be selected for further trials. The final 15 will get an all-expenses paid trip to the World Minifootball Federation (WMF) World Cup

The third edition of the Cup will see Singapore take part for the first time following governing body WMF's invite.

Singapore, who are among seven Asian countries in the 32-team tournament, were drawn in Group G with defending champions Czech Republic, Chile and Serbia.

Singapore coach S. Kishor said his goal is to form a team that play with "tenacity and passion".

"We are looking for the most competitive team of technically gifted players who can make good, quick decisions in tight spaces," he said.

"We will be watching closely during our selection tournament... and I am eagerly waiting to see the talent Singaporeans have to show."

Those interested in participating in the selection tournament may register a team of up to 10 players, for $250 per team.

Individuals can also sign up for $30. They will be placed into teams by the organisers. Registration is open to only Singapore citizens and closes tomorrow.

There are also cash prizes for the selection tournament champions ($1,250), runners-up ($750) and second runners-up ($500), as well as top scorer and best goalkeeper awards ($100 each).

•Visit minifootball.sg for details