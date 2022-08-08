Seagulls spoil ten Hag's debut as United boss

LONDON • New season, new manager, same old problems for Manchester United.

There is a feeling around Old Trafford that this season cannot be any worse than last term, when the Red Devils suffered their worst English Premier League campaign after collecting just 58 points.

With 37 top-flight games to go, there is plenty of time for Erik ten Hag to turn things around but it is clear that despite a decent pre-season, many of the weaknesses under predecessors Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick still remain despite the new regime.

His reign as United manager got off to a nightmare start as Brighton & Hove Albion registered their first victory at Old Trafford with a 2-1 win on the opening weekend of the season.

Pascal Gross scored twice for the Seagulls in the first half and Graham Potter's men held out despite Alexis Mac Allister's own goal 22 minutes from time reducing the hosts' arrears.

Ten Hag gave starting debuts to both Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen, but the latter did not convince as a false nine.

The Dutchman later threw on Cristiano Ronaldo in the second half and also gave another new signing Tyrell Malacia his debut but his side never really threatened at any point of the game, despite the 52-year-old making five substitutions to change things up.

He is now the first United boss to lose his first top-flight game since compatriot Louis van Gaal in 2014 and it was clear yesterday that despite bringing in three players, United still need to do a lot more in the transfer market if they are to compete for a top-four place.

Ronaldo was their only attacking option on the bench, with Anthony Martial injured and Mason Greenwood indefinitely suspended, while the Scott McTominay-Fred midfield pairing, which never clicked under Solskjaer and Rangnick, again lacked cohesion against Brighton.

On the defeat, ten Hag said: "We made mistakes on the ball and organisation mistakes in defending. We have to take the lessons and learn quickly from it. Brighton are a decent team, all the compliments, but... we should not give two easy goals away."

The Guardian yesterday said United want Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic to boost their attack, but ten Hag refused to address rumours of his interest in the veteran Austrian international.

Meanwhile, Brighton look a settled team under Potter, now into his fourth season with the club. Despite losing their two best players in the summer in Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella, the Seagulls can feel confident as they look to improve on their record-high ninth placing last term.

This was the third time Gross has scored the winner against United after May and August 2018. He said: "As a team, everyone was giving everything and that showed what a great team we are."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE