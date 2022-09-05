Seagulls soar high to continue good start

LONDON - Brighton extended their superb start to the Premier League season with a 5-2 victory on Sunday that left bottom-of-the-table Leicester in turmoil.

Graham Potter's side made it four wins from their first six games thanks to a second-half surge at the Amex Stadium.

Kelechi Iheanacho put Leicester ahead in the first minute, but a Luke Thomas own goal and Moises Caicedo's strike gave the Seagulls the advantage.

Patson Daka equalised for Leicester, but the struggling visitors collapsed after half-time as Leandro Trossard put Brighton in front before Alexis Mac Allister's double sealed the rout.

Leicester have taken just one point from their first six games, losing five in a row to leave boss Brendan Rodgers under severe pressure following the club's worst start to a season since 1983.

In a damning assessment of the Foxes' predicament, he admitted after Thursday's defeat by Manchester United that the Foxes, who twice narrowly failed to qualify for the Champions League under his leadership, are not the same club they were two years ago.

The former Liverpool boss, who led Leicester to their first FA Cup triumph last year, also publicly aired his frustration at a lack of backing from the club's owners in the transfer market.

Wout Faes was their only outfield player signed in the summer and the Belgium defender was also brought in as the replacement for French centre-back Wesley Fofana, who moved to Chelsea.

Rodgers had hoped the transfer window closing would refocus an unsettled squad. But there was no sign of any improvement as the 2016 league champions slumped to another dismal defeat in the south-coast sunshine.

Rodgers responded to his side's woes by dropping star forward Jamie Vardy and recalling Zambia striker Daka.

The gamble paid off inside 60 seconds as Daka raced onto Harvey Barnes' pass and sent over a low cross that allowed Iheanacho to tap into the empty net.

But Leicester's lead lasted just nine minutes as Trossard picked out Solly March at the back post for a header that deflected in off the unlucky Thomas.

Leicester's insecurities came rushing back to the surface after that blow and they were breached again in the 15th minute.

James Maddison conceded possession close to the halfway line, allowing Enock Mwepu to stride forward and slip in to Caicedo, who finished into the bottom corner.

Daka dragged Rodgers' men level in the 33rd minute to slot past Robert Sanchez, but the Seagulls remained the dominant force and Trossard scored their third from a Pascal Gross pass in the 64th minute.

Mac Allister killed off Leicester, converting a 71st-minute penalty after Wilfred Ndidi fouled Trossard, before curling a free kick past Danny Ward in the final seconds.

