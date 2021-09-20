Seagulls get their way as Foxes lament decisions

LONDON • Brighton yesterday secured a 2-1 home victory over Leicester, thanks to a controversial spot kick and a Danny Welbeck header that temporarily moved them up to third in the English Premier League, despite Jamie Vardy's 150th goal in his 250th game for the Foxes.

The visitors felt hard done by after a number of key decisions went against them, including the one to award the Seagulls the penalty that saw them open the scoring in the 35th minute.

A Brighton corner resulted in the ball being headed onto the arm of Jannik Vestergaard and the spot kick was confirmed by a video assistant referee review, even though the replay showed Neal Maupay had fouled the Leicester defender in the process.

Maupay converted from the spot as the irate Foxes continued to remonstrate with referee Stuart Attwell. Welbeck then made it two five minutes after the break, stealing in behind Vardy to score with a glancing header from a free kick.

Vardy pulled one back for Leicester in the 61st minute with a close-range finish after a delightful ball from Youri Tielemans and Brendan Rodgers' men surged forward looking for an equaliser.

They had the ball in the net twice more before the final whistle but both times, Harvey Barnes was deemed to be in an offside position as the hosts hung on to win.

Leicester have not had a great start to the season, suffering three losses to two wins, but Rodgers blamed the officials for preventing the FA Cup winners from claiming at least a point at the Amex Stadium down by the southern coast.

"It was not a penalty and we were really surprised when that went against us. I think it's clear and I'm just disappointed with it," the Northern Irishman said.

"On the first disallowed goal, I can see it a little bit. Jannik looks like he's going to head and the goalkeeper is set, it just misses him and by the time Ade (Lookman) plays it, he may have been blinded a little bit. So I can see it a little bit on that, even though I do think the goalkeeper can see it.

"Wilf's (Ndidi) goal, there is absolutely no way on this earth that it can be offside... It's a great ball in, a great leap, a great header and gave us what we at least deserved from the game, for the second half.

"For that to be ruled out, the two goals and the penalty, we didn't quite get the luck today.

"It's time and patience, we've won two and lost three so it's not a great start and by no way have we hit top gear, that's for sure. But I feel that some things have gone against us in terms of injuries."

The victory put Brighton on 12 points, while Leicester are 12th on six points.

REUTERS