SEA Games: Young Lions fire blanks again in 2-0 loss to Indonesia

SINGAPORE - The Young Lions' hopes of making it to the semi-finals of the SEA Games now dangle by a thread after a 2-0 loss to Indonesia at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Thursday (Nov 28).

The Under-22 team started the game comfortably, but never really carved out clear cut chances, with their best opportunity coming from a Lionel Tan freekick in the 17th minute.

The defender swung in a superb effort, but it was matched by an equally impressive save from Indonesia goalkeeper Arga Nadeo Winata.

Indonesia, the 2017 bronze medallists, sprang to life in the second-half and laid siege to Singapore's goal.

Seven minutes after the restart, Egy Maulana skipped past Tajeli Salamat and Tan in the penalty box and was only thwarted by Singapore goalkeeper Zharfan Rohaizad's intervention.

Garuda Muda's persistence paid off when substitute Osvaldo Ardiles Haay outmuscled Irfan Fandi and slotted the ball calmly between the legs of Zharfan to give Indonesia the lead in the 64th minute.

The forward, who scored in Indonesia's 2-0 win over defending champions Thailand on Tuesday, made another telling contribution 10 minutes later.

He held off Irfan before playing the ball onto the path of Asnawi Bahar, who doubled Indonesia's advantage.



Indonesia players celebrate the second goal. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Irfan almost made amends for his mistakes in the 84th minute but could only direct his header onto the crossbar.

Singapore have one point after two games - they drew 0-0 with Laos on Tuesday - and sit fourth in the six-team Group B. Only the top two advance to the semi-final stage.

Things do not get any easier as they next face Thailand on Sunday before they face Vietnam on Tuesday (Dec 3).

Earlier on Thursday, Vietnam scored six goals in the second consecutive game as they beat Laos 6-1, while Thailand bounced back from their opening game loss to trounce Brunei 7-0.