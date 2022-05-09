SEA Games: Two kids, two knee injuries later, Mastura Jeilani returns to Lionesses

SINGAPORE - Three years ago, Mastura Jeilani thought her football career was over.

Ten minutes after coming on for Police SA in a Women's Premier League (WPL) match, the midfielder twisted the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee.

Having just given birth to her second child nine months prior, Mastura admitted that the injury was a result of not being physically ready to play then.

The recovery process was challenging as she had to manage tasks like showering her two young children with her leg brace on.

Close friends and family also asked her to stop playing when they saw how tough it was for her.

"When I got the ACL injury, I was like there goes football, I thought I was going to stop," said Mastura, who also suffered an ACL injury in her right leg in 2013. "It was really a struggle at that point."

But her injury woes also kicked off an unexpected comeback to international football in April for 30-year-old Mastura, who had stepped down from the national team in 2012.

After her injury, she joined Simei United - now Balestier Khalsa - and she credited the support of her teammates and coach Ratna Suffian for making her road to recovery easier.

She also quit her job at the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), where she had been a drug enforcement officer since 2012, leading her to think about her goals in life.

Having called time on her international career just as it was taking off at 20, Mastura realised that she had unfinished business on the pitch.

In 2012, the national captain, who was working as a freelance football coach then, decided to quit to focus on her career as she was getting married. It was a difficult decision for the player - who made her debut in 2007 at 14 years and 224 days old - and she continued playing in the WPL while keeping close tabs on her teammates.

Her longing to play for the Lionesses will see Mastura returning to the national fold as they make their first appearance at the SEA Games since 2003.

On what inspired her comeback, Mastura said: "I haven't scored an international goal and I left as the captain of the national team at that point in time - I'd just managed to be the captain for a year then I left.

"Football fields are the stage where we perform, where we entertain people so I like doing that and I still want to do that."