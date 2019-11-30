SEA Games: Faris Ramli remains positive ahead of Singapore's make-or-break football match against Thailand

SINGAPORE - Unable to score a goal and with just one point after two games, the Young Lions know the score: Only a win against defending SEA Games football champions Thailand can revive their flagging hopes of making it to the semi-finals. Lose, and they can start preparing for an early return home.

The two teams enter Sunday (Dec 1) afternoon's Group B clash at the Binan Football Stadium in vastly different moods - Thailand are on a high after recovering from their opening 2-0 defeat by Indonesia with a 7-0 thumping of Brunei, while Singapore are still reeling from the 0-0 draw against Laos and the subsequent 2-0 loss to Indonesia.

Without scoring, the Young Lions have no chance of collecting enough points to progress, and in Saturday's training session, there was more emphasis on finishing and set plays as they hope to finally break their duck.

Coach Fandi Ahmad may also reshuffle his team if striker Ikhsan Fandi does not recover from a knee and ankle complaint in time.

Regardless, forward Faris Ramli, who is one of two over-aged players allowed in the team, issued a defiant rallying cry ahead of their do-or-die game.

The 27-year-old said: "It is certainly disappointing and the boys are down, but I'm trying my best to motivate them as much as possible because we still have a chance to progress if we beat Thailand.

"I'm here as a senior player for a reason - I'm here to help the boys. Things have not gone to plan, but we will continuing trying our best.

"Even though we didn't play so well against Laos, we were unlucky not to score in the first game. Against Indonesia, we played better in the first half and Indonesia couldn't settle down. Their first goal was not from a build-up but off a clearance and our mistake, and then we were on the back foot.

"It is frustrating because the ball just wouldn't go in. We hit the bar in both games, but we can only keep trying. Maybe we need to be more calm in front of goal.

Related Story SEA Games footballers from 4 countries get messy reception in Manila

Related Story Football: Faris and Ikhsan lead strike force at the SEA Games

Related Story SEA Games: 7 things to know about Young Lions captain Irfan Fandi

"This is make or break for us, and everyone wants to fight for the win against Thailand. Thailand are not an easy team to play but it is not impossible to beat them. We are not out of it yet."

Perhaps Singapore will have a slight psychological advantage knowing a win is possible, as they beat Thailand 1-0 in the Merlion Cup final in June. Eleven players from that Thailand Under-22 side are in their 20-man SEA Games squad, while coach Akira Nishino has enough quality in his youth ranks to not call up any over-aged players.

The 64-year-old, who led Japan to the last 16 of last year's World Cup, said: "Having over-aged players may be an advantage. But I believe that our players are capable of competing against any teams, including those who use over-aged players. We must have faith in our players."

After a difficult start to the campaign, his team have responded by thrashing Brunei, and Thailand now know they cannot afford to rest on their laurels as defending champions.

Midfielder Wisarut Imura said: "We were uncomfortable because we couldn't score against Indonesia. In the first half against Brunei, we scored only two because their goalkeeper was on form.

"At half-time, the coach asked us if we want to win 3-0 or 2-1. He chose the first option and made us confident to go all out for the second half. Games against Brunei may not be the best gauge but beating them well can give us confidence in the coach's system.

"As for Singapore, I view them as one of the better teams in Asean. Every team want to win their remaining games to go to the next round, so we will study our opponents as usual, and we cannot be careless."