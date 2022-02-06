Scrappy win for Chelsea

LONDON • English Premier League high-flyers Chelsea and West Ham United were given almighty scares before they navigated their way past tricky lower-tier opposition in the FA Cup fourth round yesterday.

The Hammers broke the hearts of sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers as they overcame the non-league side 2-1 thanks to last-gasp goals in normal and extra time.

Defender Alex Penny put Kidderminster, who are third in the National League North, the sixth tier of English football, ahead in the 19th minute in front of a packed crowd at the 6,000-capacity Aggborough Stadium.

Substitute Declan Rice spared West Ham a first-ever defeat by non-league opposition by equalising in the 91st minute, smashing the ball into the roof of the net as the brave Kidderminster defence, who had kept David Moyes' fifth-placed side quiet, finally gave way.

The match looked set to be decided by a penalty shoot-out after a largely uneventful extra period but Jarrod Bowen delivered another cruel twist when he bundled the ball home in the 121st minute to send West Ham into the fifth round.

Rice told the BBC: "Massive, massive respect to Kidderminster.

"We weren't at our best today and scraped it with two goals. They probably deserved it, if I'm being honest...

"The fans are on top of you and they will fight for every ball. It can be a shock to the system.

"We know what to expect but it's hard to get to grips with."

The Premier League's all-time leading scorer Alan Shearer said the Hammers have England midfielder Rice to thank for sparing them from "the biggest shock in FA Cup history".

He said on the BBC: "They only got to grips with the game when Rice came on, they have him to thank for getting into the next round.