Scottish giants Rangers crash out of Europa League in qualifying round

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Rangers drew 1-1 at home after trailing 2-1 from the first leg.

GLASGOW – Rangers’ miserable start to the season continued with a 1-1 draw at Ibrox against Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystock on Aug 13 which sent them crashing out of the Europa League in the third qualifying round.

Trailing 2-1 after the first leg, the Scottish side began brightly and, after international striker Lawrence Shankland scored his first goal for his boyhood club from the penalty spot, they had the better of the first half.

New manager Derek McInnes, however, rang the changes in the second half which appeared to destabilise his side.

After 65 minutes, the Poles were level on the night and 3-2 up on aggregate when Nik Prelec outjumped two defenders at the back post to power in a cross from Anders Klynge.

Bojan Miovski had a late chance to rescue the night for Rangers but could only head wide from six yards from a Findlay Curtis cross.

It means McInnes, whose team were greeted with boos at the final whistle, has yet to register a win after four games in charge.

Rangers will now have to beat Czech team Jablonec if they are to extend their European campaign into the Conference League. AFP