Scotland's Tartan Army switches sports for a day in Boston

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BOSTON, June 14 - Thousands of Scotland supporters who have descended on Boston for the World Cup took time off from football on Sunday to switch their focus to a different sport - baseball.

The Tartan Army of travelling fans marched through the city to the strains of more than a dozen bagpipes to Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox baseball team, a day after watching their team win their first match at a World Cup since 1990 with a 1-0 victory over Haiti.

The Scotland supporters treated Red Sox fans outside and in the stadium - where the Red Sox were hosting the Texas Rangers - to their typically full-throated renditions of songs including 'Flower of Scotland,' used as an anthem by the national team.

Scotland next play Morocco in Boston on Friday for their second group match before travelling to Miami to face Brazil on June 24. REUTERS