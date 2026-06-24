Scotland's Clarke dreams of Azteca return but all focus on Brazil first

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MIAMI, June 23 - Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is relishing the prospect of a potential return to Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium, where he once scored as a young player, as his team prepares for their crucial World Cup group game against Brazil on Wednesday.

A long wait to reach the knockout stages for the first time in their World Cup history could finally be over when Scotland take on the five-times champions in Miami.

Scotland are third in Group C with three points, behind Brazil and Morocco on four points each. Yet finishing third could potentially see them head to Mexico to play their next game against the co-hosts.

"Scottish teams have never managed to get beyond the group stage. So if we could be the first team to do that, then that would obviously be very special," Clarke told reporters on Tuesday.

"I'd love to go back to the Azteca Stadium because I've played there in the Under-19 World Cup way back - many, many years ago when I was a young, fit and healthy footballer.

"I managed to score a goal in the Azteca Stadium. Scotland beat Mexico 1-0, so if it does happen, we'll have a repeat!"

But first, Clarke said his team must navigate a tricky match against a Brazil side whose inherent characteristics are to attack and play on the front foot.

"They've shown in the matches so far in this tournament that they can be a big threat," he said.

"I'm sure they expect to be at least in the last four of the competition."

POTENTIAL NEYMAR RETURN

Scotland may also have to deal with the potential return of Neymar, who could feature after injury concerns sidelined the forward from the first two games.

"Obviously, without question, he's one of the superstars of the modern era," Clarke said.

"I think coming from the bench, he can certainly give the team a lift because the crowd will get a lift when he comes on, he's such an iconic figure."

Scotland captain Andy Robertson said Neymar was not the only threat as he named Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Martinelli and Endrick as players to watch out for in the forward line.

"They have so much quality to choose from, even if you see the players that aren't in the Brazil squad that have been left at home," Robertson said.

"We just have to prepare to try and play the best we can because we know they have quality in every single position. We know that if they have to make substitutions, they have quality coming on the pitch."

Clarke said his first World Cup memories were of Brazil's victorious 1970 team and the magnitude of facing them is not lost on the Scottish coach.

"You grow up with that love of Brazil. But tomorrow night we have to not love Brazil and love Scotland more," he said. REUTERS