Scotland Women withdraw legal claim against Scottish FA over pay

Scotland Women have withdrawn their legal claim against the Scottish FA (SFA) regarding equal pay and conditions compared to the men's team, the country's governing body said on Thursday.

The Scottish women's national team began legal action in December last year, with captain Rachel Corsie saying there were a "significant number of examples" where players felt they were not provided with proper resources.

They wanted equality on pay, which the SFA claimed was already the case, and resources including training facilities, hotels, travel, kits and medical and nutritional support.

"I am glad that we have been able to find a resolution, avoiding the need for a tribunal," Corsie said in a statement.

"The legal route is one that nobody wanted to undertake but positive discussions have taken place during the intervening period with mutual respect, understanding and cooperation.

"As captain, I believe we have a responsibility to push for the highest standards on and off the field.

"The Scottish FA has made significant inroads in this regard and together we are on an evolutionary journey. We are proud to have parity, not just for the current generation but more significantly for future generations of players."

The news comes hours after Spain's women's team called off a strike after reaching an agreement on minimum wages. REUTERS