Scotland striker Dykes to miss Euros after injury

Scotland forward Lyndon Dykes has been ruled out of the European Championship after being injured in training preparing for Monday's friendly with Gibraltar, the team said on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, who plays for English Championship club Queens Park Rangers, had to leave the training field on a stretcher on Friday and will miss the tournament in Germany.

Dykes was a key part of coach Steve Clarke's squad in the qualifiers and has scored nine goals in 36 games for Scotland.

"We're gutted for you, Lyndon, but know you'll be back in a Scotland shirt soon. Wishing you a speedy recovery," The national team wrote on social media platform X.

Scotland kick off their campaign against hosts Germany on June 14 in the opening match of the tournament in Munich. REUTERS