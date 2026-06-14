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Scotland start with Shankland and Adams in attack against Haiti

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BOSTON, June 13 - Scotland coach Steve Clarke selected Lawrence Shankland and Che Adams to start in attack against Haiti on Saturday for their World Cup Group C opener in Scotland's first World Cup match since 1998.

• Scott McTominay, who suffered a stomach bug this week, was selected to start alongside John McGinn in an attack-minded midfield.

• Angus Gunn got the nod to start in goal over Craig Gordon who has only recently recovered from injury.

• Haiti striker Duckens Nazon was omitted from the starting 11 and had to settle for a place on the bench.

• Haiti coach Sebastien Migne fielded two players with experience from England's Premier League - Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Wilson Isidor.

Lineups:

Haiti: Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques; Louicius Deedson, Ruben Providence, Wilson Isidor, Frantzdy Pierrot.

Scotland: Angus Gunn; Aaron Hickey, Andy Robertson, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry; Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Lewis Ferguson, Ben Gannon-Doak; Che Adams, Lawrence Shankland. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.