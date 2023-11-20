Scotland in party mood despite draw with Norway

With qualification already assured for next year's championships in Germany, Scotland twice came from a goal down. REUTERS
GLASGOW - Scotland finished their Euro 2024 qualification campaign with a frenetic 3-3 home draw against Norway but despite being denied by a late equaliser it was a joyous night at Hampden on Sunday.

With qualification already assured for next year's championships in Germany, Scotland twice came from a goal down and Stuart Armstrong's effort on the hour looked as though it would earn a sixth victory from eight Group A games.

But Mohamed Elyounoussi's header in the 86th minute earned Norway a point.

The result meant Scotland finished the group in second place with 17 points, four points behind group winners Spain. REUTERS

