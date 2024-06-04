Scalvini out of Italy's Euro squad, Gatti called up as replacement

Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Napoli - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - December 8, 2023 Juventus' Federico Gatti celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo
Juventus defender Federico Gatti has been called up as a replacement for the injured Giorgio Scalvini to join Luciano Spalletti's preliminary Italy squad for Euro 2024, the Italian football federation (FIGC) said on Monday.

Scalvini suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee playing for Atalanta on Sunday in their 3-2 home loss to Fiorentina, FIGC confirmed.

Scalvini and Gianluca Scamacca had both been expected to join the group on Monday but only the Atalanta forward will now join his team mates.

Gatti had already been put on stand-by by Spalletti last Friday following the withdrawal from the squad of Francesco Acerbi. The Juventus defender had made himself available and had begun working at his club's facilities, FIGC said. REUTERS

