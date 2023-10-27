Saudi side Al-Qadsiah part ways with manager Fowler

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - May 10, 2022 Robbie Fowler on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Craig Brough/File Photo
Updated
3 hours ago
Published
3 hours ago

Saudi Arabian second-tier club Al-Qadsiah have sacked manager Robbie Fowler on Friday, just four months after appointing the former Liverpool striker.

The 48-year-old, the eighth-highest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League with 26 caps for England, was appointed by the Middle East side in June.

Al-Qadsiah are second in the Saudi First Division League and trail leaders Al-Orobah by one point after eight matches.

"The club appreciates the coach's efforts and professionalism during the previous period and wishes him all the success in his professional career," Al-Qadsiah said in a statement.

Fowler has been replaced by former Sevilla and Marseille manager Michel Gonzalez, who also played as a midfielder for Real Madrid and Spain.

Fowler previously managed Thai club Muangthong United, Australia's Brisbane Roar and Indian side East Bengal. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top