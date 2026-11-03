Saudi Pro League postpones matchday 13 after Asian Cup delay

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Kholood - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - October 29, 2026 Al Nassr and Al Kholood players line up before the match REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Nov 3 - The Saudi Pro League (SPL) has postponed matchday 13 following the delay to the 2027 Asian Cup, the league said on Tuesday.

The continental tournament has been postponed until December next year following recent attacks on the kingdom. It had been due to take place from January 7 to February 5.

A strike on Riyadh's international airport last month killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

"The decision comes as part of a wider review of the 2026-27 RSL (Roshn Saudi League) fixture schedule, with the revised Asian Cup dates creating additional flexibility in the domestic football calendar," the SPL said in a statement, two days before the start of the gameweek.

"New dates for matchweek 13 will be announced once the review is complete."

The SPL has rescheduled several domestic league games this season for logistical reasons, and last month's AFC Champions League Elite clash between hosts Al Nassr and Emirati side Al Wasl was postponed. REUTERS