Saudi club Al-Hilal sign Brazil's Lodi from Marseille

Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Southampton - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - May 8, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Renan Lodi celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

Al-Hilal have signed Brazil defender Renan Lodi from French side Olympique de Marseille, both clubs said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Lodi agreed a deal that will keep him at the club until the end of 2027, with French media reporting that Al-Hilal paid 23 million euros ($24.97 million) for the transfer.

Lodi has earned 19 caps for Brazil.

Al-Hilal top the Saudi Pro League standings with 53 points, seven ahead of second-placed Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project involving Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each. REUTERS

