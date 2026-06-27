Saudi Arabia’s failure to create chances against Cape Verde sealed World Cup fate, coach says

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HOUSTON – Saudi Arabia’s inability to hold the ball and create attacking chances doomed the team in a goal-less draw with Cape Verde at Houston Stadium on June 26 in their final World Cup Group H match, coach Georgios Donis said.

“We were very poor in creating actions. One cannot win a game this way,” the Greek said.

The result meant Cape Verde ended second in the group on three points and became the first World Cup debutant to reach the knockout phase in 20 years.

The nation of islands off Africa’s Atlantic Coast was the third-smallest qualifier in tournament history and have now secured a dream last-32 clash against defending champions Argentina in Miami Gardens on July 3.

Donis added that Saudi Arabia had problems putting pressure on Cape Verde’s backline aside from a short period of time in the second half.

“Our line of attack was not doing well. Our greatest problem today was creation and this was self evident.

Donis praised his players, saying the World Cup journey was a good experience but he would need to reassess the performance down the road.

“It was not what we wanted because when playing in such a match against a team more or less the same level of us our level was not good. This gives cause for concern,” he said.

“The journey was good and I would like to thank the players.”

Spain won Group H on seven points after their 1-0 victory over Uruguay knocked out the South American two-time World Cup winners.

Saudi Arabia ended bottom behind Uruguay on goal difference, with both earning only two points. REUTERS