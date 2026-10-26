Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Saudi Arabia to kick off 2027 Asian Cup against Palestine in Riyadh

The 24-team continental championship will run from Jan 7 to Feb 5, 2027.

Saudi Arabia will kick off the 2027 Asian Cup against Palestine in Riyadh on Jan 7, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Oct 26 , after confirming the tournament schedule and venues.

The 24-team continental championship will run from Jan 7 to Feb 5, with the opening match and final both scheduled for Riyadh’s King Fahd Sports City Stadium.

The tournament remains under scrutiny amid regional security concerns. AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa earlier said that postponement to 2028 remained a possibility, if required.

The tournament will feature 51 matches across eight stadiums in three cities: Riyadh (five venues), Jeddah (two) and Al Khobar (one).

Defending champions Qatar begin their title defence against Thailand on Jan 11, while Japan open their campaign against Indonesia the same day.

South Korea face Yemen, Australia take on Singapore and Iran meet China in their opening matches.

The group stage concludes on Jan 20, with the knockout rounds beginning on Jan 22.

Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Cup for the first time, seven years before it stages the 2034 World Cup. REUTERS