Sarri sure his style will bring honours to Chelsea

LONDON • Maurizio Sarri has pledged to do everything he can to win trophies at Chelsea.

The Italian took charge of his first training session on Monday after being appointed on a three-year contract. He then appeared in his first interview with the club's television channel, in which he said that Chelsea's players and fans would enjoy his leadership.

Sarri is confident that the high-paced, intricately planned style he used at Napoli can deliver success in the Premier League, where he says that he looks forward to testing himself against Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp.

"How exciting is it to join Chelsea?" said the 59-year-old, who replaced compatriot Antonio Conte, 48, at the helm.

"It's impossible in my job to promise something else, but I surely would give all my possessions to win something with Chelsea.

"I think with one or two adjustments we can try to play my football. First of all I want to enjoy myself. The players have to enjoy themselves and the fans can enjoy the team... It's 100 per cent hard work, 90 per cent fun.

"Chelsea are one of the most important clubs in the most important championship in Europe. In the Premier League there are all the most important coaches in Europe, maybe in the world, so it'll be very exciting for me."

Chelsea finished fifth last season and missed out on a place in the Champions League.

Sarri's first game in charge will be a friendly against Perth Glory in Western Australia on Monday.

He praised his first signing, Italy midfielder Jorginho, who arrived from Napoli for a reported fee of £57 million (S$103 million).

"Jorginho is not a physical player, he's a technical player," Sarri said. "But the most important quality is that he is very quick in the mind."

Sarri is set for a busy pre-season as he seeks to sort out the futures of Real Madrid targets Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard.

Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws yesterday reported that Real have offered Chelsea €225 million (S$358 million) for the pair.

Courtois, the Golden Glove winner after three clean sheets in Belgium's seven matches at the World Cup, has followed compatriot Hazard in suggesting he could leave Stamford Bridge.The 26-year-old said: "I will have a chat with my agent and see what Chelsea told him, and then we will talk. But I feel happy at Chelsea, it's not that I necessarily want to leave."

