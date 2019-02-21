Sarri eyes win streak to avoid Chelsea axe

LONDON • Maurizio Sarri insists he expects to avoid being sacked as Chelsea manager if his side can put together a sustained winning run.

Reports yesterday claimed Sarri will be axed if the Blues lose any of their next three matches.

Sarri faces a crucial seven days as Chelsea face Malmo in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie today, Manchester City in the League Cup final on Sunday and Tottenham in the Premier League next Wednesday.

Sarri said: "We need to win three, four matches in a row. It's the only solution... There isn't another way. We can only have good performances and results."

The 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester United followed the 6-0 thrashing at Manchester City.

Angry Blues fans have demanded the 60-year-old's sacking and started calling for former Chelsea star Frank Lampard to replace him.

But Sarri says he has not spoken to owner Roman Abramovich or influential director Marina Granovskaia this week.

He said: "I have to think that I will be the manager of Chelsea for a long time, otherwise I cannot work. I am not sure (if I will be here for long), but I have to think this.

"Of course in this moment it's very difficult to think we're able to win three, four matches in a row. As you know very well in football everything can change in one day."

But the Italian still refuses to compromise on his possession-based playing style, ridiculed by supporters on Monday.

"The system is a false problem. I know very well that when we lose I have to put a striker on the pitch. When we win I have to put a defender on the pitch. But I want to see football in another way," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

CHELSEA V MALMO

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 4am