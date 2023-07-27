Sarina Wiegman says England used to playing with target on their backs

SYDNEY – The Lionesses play every game with a target on their backs, said coach Sarina Wiegman, who was not surprised Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard pegged his team as underdogs facing a “superpower” England side.

Wiegman’s fourth-ranked European champions take on world No. 13 Denmark in their second game of the Women’s World Cup at Sydney Football Stadium on Friday. The teams are level on three points atop Group D.

“Of course (Sondergaard) wants to put us in that position,” Wiegman said. “We’re always the team to beat. I’ve never experienced anything else.

“I think (Friday) we will have more of the ball but we’ll see how it goes.”

Lars Sondergaard had said: “We hope we can spring a surprise. We have settled now, we have our first game under our belt, that has eased our nerves.

“There’s a World Cup every four years, you don’t get many of these opportunities in your career. It would be a mortal sin not to enjoy it.”

The Lionesses are among the favourites at the World Cup but opened with a nervy 1-0 win thanks to a penalty against minnows Haiti. They missed chances and required a spectacular late save by Mary Earps to avoid a draw.

Five days later, Wiegman was questioned once again about her team’s scoring woes.

“We talked about ruthlessness... we talked about coming into the final third, the crosses being right, coming into the box at the right time, and we worked on that,” she said.

“Today looked really good, actually.”

Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze said results were more important than goals scored.

“You could go to the World Cup and win it by winning 1-0 all the time or drawing and winning on penalties,” Bronze said.

“It’s not always about scoring seven goals. If you have enough to win the game, that’s important.