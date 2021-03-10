Sarcastic Guardiola predicts City will win 18-0

LONDON • Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insisted that his only focus is to win, one game at a time, and that he is not concerned with winning runs or where his team are in the Premier League table.

The league leaders lost 2-0 at home to rivals Manchester United on Sunday, which ended their 21-match winning streak in all competitions, but they are still 11 points clear of second-placed United (54) with 10 games left.

It was also the first time City had lost following a run of 28 undefeated games since November.

Guardiola's men are still on course for an unprecedented quadruple this season, and as they host Southampton in the league today, the Spaniard will be seeking a swift response to avoid back-to-back home league losses for the first time since February 2016.

"No run exists. It is one game at a time. We try to do a good game against a good side," said the 50-year-old, who has also never suffered successive home league defeats in his managerial career.

"I admire the way Ralph (Hasenhuttl) and how his team plays. I don't see the table. Another test to play good and try to win."

The Saints were thrashed in their last visit to Manchester, where they lost 9-0 to United last month. When asked if City are likely to clinch a similar result, he brushed off the suggestion.

"We will score 18. This will be the result. What a question," he said.

"They conceded nine when they played 80 minutes 10 against 11. Do you think this is a joke and we will score 18 goals?"

Southampton won at bottom side Sheffield United on Saturday to ease their relegation worries. It was their first victory in 10 games and they are now seven points clear of the relegation zone.

But they have lost eight of their last nine league games at City, and the Saints boss knows how strong today's opponents are.

"They are very dominant, they have good counter-pressing," Hasenhuttl said. "If you want to play football against them, you do it under high pressure and in the back four, they have so much quality that it is tough to score against them. So this is a good combination of being successful and, for me, they are simply good."

REUTERS

MANCHESTER CITY V SOUTHAMPTON

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 2am