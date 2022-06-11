Santos warns of Spanish threat as Portugal lead group

LISBON • Portugal moved two points clear at the top of Group A2 in the Nations League with a 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic in Lisbon on Thursday.

But if the Portuguese are to go on and secure their second tournament triumph after their maiden victory in 2019, they must first finish above Spain in their group and coach Fernando Santos believes there is still plenty of work to do.

Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Guedes were on target in Lisbon as Portugal continued their strong start in the competition with their second win in three games.

The Czech Republic started the match level on points with their opponents but dropped to third, after Spain defeated Switzerland 1-0 in Geneva.

Portugal had to go through the play-offs to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, beating Turkey and North Macedonia.

But this convincing win came after they claimed a 1-1 draw away against Spain in their opening fixture before thrashing Switzerland 4-0 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice.

Cancelo also got on the scoresheet against the Swiss and the Manchester City defender made it two goals in as many matches by scoring just after the half-hour mark against the Czechs.

It came from brilliant work by Bernardo Silva, who wriggled free on the right and found his City teammate, who fired the ball in.

Five minutes later, it was 2-0 with Silva again at the heart of it, sliding the ball through to Guedes, who swept a superb finish beyond Jindrich Stanek.

The Czechs looked dangerous on the break in the second half and a goal might have made a game of it but Vaclav Jurecka shot wide when they had three men against two.

Ronaldo almost added a third for Portugal but his first effort of the game was saved by Stanek.