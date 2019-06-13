Sane stays silent over transfer link to Bayern

MAINZ • Germany scored five times in 27 minutes in the first half to crush Estonia 8-0 on Tuesday and make it three wins in three Euro 2020 Group C qualifiers.

But much of the focus post-match was on one of the scorers Leroy Sane, who was asked by the media about speculation that he will leave English Premier League winners Manchester City to join German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this summer.

Sane has spent the last week on international duty with many Bayern players, with reports even suggesting Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka were on a personal mission to persuade Sane to move to the Allianz Arena.

But the 23-year-old would not be drawn on where his future lies, saying: "I'm going on holiday now. Everything else will be seen."

When asked if that answer should give Bayern any hope, Sane simply responded: "That's it with the questions about Bayern Munich."

The winger had an inconsistent 2018-19 season, starting and ending the campaign out of favour with City manager Pep Guardiola.

But he has been impressive in Germany's last two Euro 2020 qualifying wins over Belarus (2-0) and Estonia, scoring twice and providing an assist.

Goretzka was also asked about Sane's situation, saying: "No, I didn't bug him. Of course I talked to him about it and showed him that it wouldn't be a bad step.

€80m

Bayern Munich's reported bid for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

"But I think he has to decide that for himself."

Germany got off to an explosive start and two goals from Marco Reus and one from Serge Gnabry, Goretzka and Ilkay Gundogan's penalty saw them kill off the game by the 37th minute.

Gnabry then grabbed his second goal after the break before Timo Werner and Sane also got on the scoresheet.

Germany are on nine points, three behind group leaders Northern Ireland, who have four wins from four after edging past Belarus 1-0 on Tuesday.

