Sane sad for Schalke in comeback victory

GELSENKIRCHEN • If Pep Guardiola learnt anything from a chaotic night in Germany's industrial heartland, it was that you cannot keep a good narrative down.

Leroy Sane had been left on the bench for his return to Schalke and it did not seem an unreasonable decision given the manner that Manchester City went about their business clinically, taking the lead through Sergio Aguero.

However, the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie turned on its head after the video assistant referee (VAR) twice intervened to award spot kicks, which were converted by Schalke midfielder Nabil Bentaleb.

Nicolas Otamendi was then sent off after the break and City's away record in Champions League knockout games going into this fixture, with five of their last eight matches ending in defeat, was under scrutiny again.

But Sane's rocket of a free kick with five minutes left and Raheem Sterling's route-one goal in added time spared City's blushes, giving Guardiola's men a 3-2 victory at the Veltins Arena on Wednesday.

Afterwards, the former Schalke academy product admitted to feeling "sorry" for his equaliser.

He said: "I couldn't really celebrate. Of course I was pleased for my team, but to score a goal like that against my former love...

"It was very emotional for me to be back in my home town... At the end, we scored three goals away, that's the most important thing."

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand felt Guardiola did not err in naming Sane only as a substitute as the Germany winger has "the end product and is a killer in that sense of the game".

He told BT Sport: "He comes on, makes a huge impact and that's what defines great teams as well. He just looks like poetry in motion the way he plays. He glides across the pitch."

8

Leroy Sane has scored three goals and set up five in his last seven appearances for Manchester City in all competitions.

However, Guardiola conceded that City could not continue to rely on individual brilliance to bail them out of trouble as "it is not enough at this level".

Calling on his side to stop giving opponents "options to be in the game" - Schalke took full advantage of their only two shots on target - he said: "We have some work to do. To go away and score three goals, I am delighted, but... we have to improve on that (defending)".

The Spaniard also backed the VAR despite a delay of over three minutes, after a technical error meant referee Carlos del Cerro Grande could not check Otamendi's handball for Schalke's first penalty.

He added: "The VAR needs time, they will improve, the screen was broken but, next time, they will be better.

"I support the technology because they (the match officials) need the help."

The Premier League champions are the only English club still capable of securing an unprecedented quadruple this season.

They will also be without Fernandinho, who was booked for the second spot kick, for the return leg at the Etihad on March 12.

