Sanction-hit Blues still a tough proposition: Howe

LONDON • Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe believes Chelsea will remain a formidable force on the pitch this season despite the sanctions imposed by the British government on Blues owner Roman Abramovich.

Howe's side travel to Stamford Bridge today in the English Premier League to face Chelsea, who will be playing their second game since the Russian billionaire's UK assets were frozen following his country's invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea are not allowed to sign new players, renew contracts or sell match tickets and merchandise under the stringent new rules imposed on Thursday.

Abramovich was also disqualified as a Chelsea director by the Premier League board yesterday.

The sanctions have raised fears over the club's future but Thomas Tuchel's team showed no signs of being distracted in their 3-1 win at Norwich just hours after the government's announcement.

Howe, who was named February's Premier League Manager of the Month on Friday, expects third-place Chelsea to continue to block out the turmoil when they face Newcastle.

"I don't think it will have any bearing on Chelsea and how they play," said the Magpies boss, whose side extended their unbeaten league run to nine games with a 2-1 comeback victory at Southampton on Thursday.

"For us, you can't change our preparation in any way. I'll be watching Chelsea historically and trying to build a game plan to try to go there and win.

"I don't expect anything on the pitch, really, to be any different."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp backed the government's decision to sanction Abramovich, while admitting it was tough on Chelsea.

"It's not a situation all the employees at Chelsea are responsible for. One man is and that's (Vladimir) Putin. I don't know about Abramovich's role in all this but you can say he is close. I think what the government did is right," the German said.

Newcastle will be missing the injured Jamal Lewis, Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier and Isaac Hayden, while Chelsea, who are seeking their fifth straight league win, will not have the services of Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso remain doubts.

"I want us to win," Tuchel said.

"It will be difficult one because Newcastle is very, very strong. It's a different Newcastle and they produce a lot of results, so I'm expecting a very tough game.

"At the moment, we try to have the focus right and the attitude right. We need this on Sunday."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

CHELSEA V NEWCASTLE

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm