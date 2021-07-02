Sancho ready to be a Red Devil at last

LONDON • Manchester United have agreed to sign England forward Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £72.9 million (S$135 million).

The Red Devils have been keen to bring him to Old Trafford since last year and they are finally set to get their man.

After failing to meet Dortmund's £100 million asking price last year, the Premier League club have been in protracted negotiations since the end of the season in a bid to tie up the transfer.

United's initial £67 million offer was rejected but they improved the bid sufficiently to convince Dortmund to sell, albeit at a much lower price than they wanted 12 months ago due to the financial fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sancho is believed to have been given the green light to discuss personal terms with United as Dortmund also confirmed the deal yesterday. He is set to sign a reported five-year contract once he completes a medical examination.

Sancho will become the second-most expensive English footballer when he joins United, who signed Harry Maguire two years ago from Leicester for £80 million.

It will be a return to Manchester for the 21-year-old, who was a graduate of Manchester City's academy before joining Dortmund in search of regular first-team action in 2017.

City will be due around £10 million of the fee as a result of a 15 per cent sell-on clause they had inserted in the deal when he left the Etihad Stadium.

Sancho, who first came to prominence as part of England's Under-17 World Cup-winning squad in 2017, made 137 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund, scoring 50 goals as he established himself as one of Europe's brightest young stars.

He had signed a contract extension to 2023 and last season, scored 16 goals and made 20 assists in 38 games for Dortmund.

He helped them qualify for the Champions League with a third-placed finish in the Bundesliga and scored twice in the German Cup final to inspire Dortmund to a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in May.

He has reportedly asked to wear the No. 7 jersey at United, which is currently worn by Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, 34.

The veteran forward, who scored 15 times last term, signed a new one-year deal towards the end of last season.

16 Goals by Jadon Sancho, besides 20 assists, in 38 games for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Sancho has hardly featured in England's run to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, playing only six minutes as a substitute in their 1-0 Group D win over the Czechs.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions take on Ukraine in the last eight tomorrow.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to use Sancho on the right flank as he looks to add creativity to an attack that has spluttered at times during his reign.

Solskjaer's side were unable to kill off Villarreal as they lost the Europa League final on penalties after a 1-1 draw in May.

Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood were United's wide players in the final in Gdansk.

United finished second in the Premier League last season, but trailed 12 points behind Pep Guardiola's champions City.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE