Sancho a forward in United's mould, says Solskjaer

LONDON • Manchester United yesterday made the first blockbuster signing of the English Premier League transfer window, landing England winger Jadon Sancho from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

No fee for the five-year contract was disclosed but British media reports said the 21-year-old had moved in a deal worth £73 million (S$136.6 million) - which would make him the second-most expensive English player of all time behind United teammate Harry Maguire, the world's costliest defender at £80 million.

"I'll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first-team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day," Sancho, who left Manchester City's academy for Germany in 2017 after failing to break into the first team, told the club website.

"The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League.

"This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve."

His move to Old Trafford concludes a year-long pursuit by United, who could not come to an agreement with Dortmund last summer.

While the Red Devils were reportedly put off at first by Dortmund's initial £100 million valuation of Sancho, the German club were less willing to play hardball this time.

The deal comes less than two weeks after Sancho, together with United teammate Marcus Rashford and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, received racist abuse following their penalty shoot-out misses in England's Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy at Wembley.

United finished second, 12 points behind league champions and arch-rivals Manchester City last season, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects his side to benefit from Sancho's "untapped" talent.

His latest star buy scored 50 goals and recorded 57 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund, and fills a hole on the right side of their attack.

In past seasons, Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood have played there but both are better suited in other areas of the pitch, unlike a specialist like Sancho.

"Jadon epitomises the type of player I want to bring to the club, he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United," said Solskjaer.

"He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom. His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the team.

"Old Trafford will give him the platform he needs to release his untapped talent and perform at the highest level.

"For a player of his age, Jadon has already achieved a great deal and showed the courage to go and prove himself abroad."

Sancho is United's second pre-season signing, after reserve goalkeeper Tom Heaton joined on a two-year contract following his release by Aston Villa this month.

His teammates are eagerly looking forward to his arrival, with Portugal and United midfielder Bruno Fernandes tweeting: "Old Trafford, are you ready?"

