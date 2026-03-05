Straitstimes.com header logo

Sami Khedira's brother Rani switches allegiance to Tunisia

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin Headshots - Berlin, Germany - August 19, 2025 1. FC Union Berlin's Rani Khedira REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin Headshots - Berlin, Germany - August 19, 2025 1. FC Union Berlin's Rani Khedira REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Google Preferred Source badge

March 5 - Rani Khedira, the brother of former Germany international Sami Khedira, has switched allegiance to represent Tunisia, the Tunisian FA said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Union Berlin defensive midfielder was born in Stuttgart and played for Germany at junior level but did not make an appearance for the senior national team.

He is eligible to play for the North African country through his Tunisian father.

His brother Sami won the 2014 World Cup with Germany.

"The FIFA tribunal has officially approved today the change of sporting nationality for player Rani Khedira," Tunisia's FA posted on Facebook.

Tunisia will participate in the 2026 World Cup in North America and have been placed in Group F with the Netherlands, Japan and another team from the UEFA region. REUTERS

See more on

Germany

World Cup

Tunisia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.