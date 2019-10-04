Salzburg reap fruits of casting net wide

LONDON • For all of Liverpool's attacking talents, it was Salzburg's South Korean striker Hwang Hee-chan who stole the spotlight at Anfield on Wednesday.

His touch in the 39th minute to take him away from Joe Gomez, before cutting back inside Uefa Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk - one of the world's best centre-backs - and beating goalkeeper Adrian with an emphatic finish made up his best work of the night.

Hwang's second goal in the Champions League this season and sixth in all competitions, sparked a comeback from three goals down although the Austrian club went on to lose 4-3.

He also set up his Japanese teammate Takumi Minamino in the 56th minute with a pinpoint cross for the second goal.

Hwang, 23, came in for high praise from teammate Erling Haaland, the 19-year-old sensation who first put himself in the spotlight after his hat-trick against Genk on the first matchday.

"Absolutely crazy, he was brilliant today," Haaland said on uefa.com of his teammate. "He's so important to the team."

Hwang did not have it easy, however. He endured a failed loan stint in the German second division with Hamburg last season, scoring just twice in 20 appearances.

But Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch has brought the best out of him this term, with the forward's energy, dribbling skills and accurate passing perfectly suited to his high-pressing game.

He has also formed an effective partnership with Haaland, feeding the Norwegian six of his 10 assists this term. "We obviously understand each other very well," said the South Korean.

Minamino was another star performer for Salzburg. He is one of two Japanese in the squad, the other being midfielder Masaya Okugawa who came on as a substitute.

Minamino was tracked by the team for more than a year before they signed him in 2015, days after Hwang's arrival. The 24-year-old now has 40 goals in 127 appearances for the Austrian champions.

The forward is valued at £4.5 million (S$7.69 million), according to football statistics site Transfermarkt, but his Anfield contributions may bump up any potential fee. On top of his goal and one assist, he had 100 per cent pass accuracy in the final third, made 10 ball recoveries and registered two of three shots on target, according to Statszone.

With the two Asians stealing the show in Europe's elite club competition, Salzburg can be proud of their approach to spotting and nurturing young talent from across the globe, while focusing on Africa, which many insiders say sets a standard.

The team that walked out at Anfield were one of the youngest, most diverse and meticulously assembled in top-level football.

It included a Cameroonian, two Zambians, a Japanese, a South Korean, a Hungarian, a Dane and four homegrown Austrians, not forgetting Salzburg also have two Malians, a Bosnian, a Norwegian, and a Frenchman on their books.

Everyone on that list is aged between 18 and 24, and their presence in the Champions League marks a triumph for a system that leaves no stone unturned.

Against Liverpool, they went up against two of their highest-profile products in Sadio Mane and Naby Keita. The duo were 20 and 19 respectively when they arrived in Austria, having made their professional debuts in France.

Said Christian Hackl, a sportswriter for Vienna paper Der Standard: "They have an amazing scouting system, signing players from Africa and Asia and all over the world, often lending them to feeder clubs and turning them into top players."

For now, Salzburg are reaping the rewards of polishing their rough diamonds.

