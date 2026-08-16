Salah's Trabzonspor debut ends in draw after Kasimpasa fight back

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Aug 15 - Mohamed Salah made his competitive debut for Trabzonspor on Saturday, coming off the bench in their Turkish Super Lig opener as Kasimpasa rallied from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw.

Trabzonspor took the lead in the first half through Noah Saviolo before Kasimpasa's Adrian Benedyczak levelled from the penalty spot in the second half.

Salah, who joined Trabzonspor on a free transfer after nine seasons at Liverpool, was introduced in the 58th minute shortly after Kasimpasa scored the equaliser.

The Egypt forward, deployed on the right wing, helped create a number of openings for the visiting side but Trabzonspor were unable to find a winner.

"It's a sad start today. It was a game we had to be victorious in, but we couldn't succeed. Thursday is really important, we play a match in Europe, and the opponent is far better than us," Trabzonspor coach Fatih Tekke said.

Trabzonspor, who finished third in the Super Lig last season and won the Turkish Cup, will face Hungarian side Ferencvaros in the Europa League play-off round on August 20. REUTERS